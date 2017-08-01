The Iranian committee monitoring the JCPOA implementation came up with a detailed plan on Monday to take measures in response to a bill the US Congress has passed to impose new sanctions on Tehran.The Iranian delegation monitoring the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a nuclear agreement between Iran and the Group 5+1 (Russia, China, the US, Britain, France and Germany), convened in Tehran on Monday to discuss a recent US Congressional bill imposing new sanctions against Iran.Senior Iranian officials in the meeting, chaired by President Hassan Rouhani, were briefed on reports by the Foreign Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) about the latest status of the US bill and its consequences.The monitoring delegation further devised a plan in 16 articles on proper reaction to the US provocative measures. President Rouhani is going to notify the Iranian organizations, including the Foreign Ministry and the AEOI, of the contents of the new decision.Participants in the meeting also welcomed the most recent statement by the Joint Commission of the JCPOA that was issued by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the head of the commission stressing "continued adherence to JCPOA commitments and the need to ensure its full and effective implementation in a constructive atmosphere."The committee also underlined that the next meeting of the Joint Commission should seriously address Iran's demands from the commission.Last week, the US Senate voted overwhelmingly to impose new sanctions against Iran, Russia and North Korea on Thursday. The Republican-controlled House of Representatives had already passed the bill in a 419-3 vote.Iran and the Group 5+1 reached the 159-page nuclear agreement in July 2015 and implemented it in January 2016.Many experts have slammed the US Congress' move as a breach of both the text and the spirit of the JCPOA.