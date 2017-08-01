Labour MP Steve McCabe has been left with facial injuries after being hit with brick by a "thug" on a motorcycle in his constituency.The MP for Birmingham, Selly Oak, said he was suffering from a "very sore & swollen face" after being attacked on Greenford Road in Kings Heath on Monday night. He says he has reported the incident to police.McCabe, 61, posted a picture of his injured face on Twitter and the people he believes are responsible."Tonight nursing a very sore & swollen face," he tweeted. "I was struck with a brick by a motorbike thug in Greenford Road. Have given a full statement to police."Alongside two pictures of men on bikes dressed in grey and wearing helmets that obscured their faces, he wrote: "Sure somebody recognizes these two. All I need are names & addresses. Send them to me anonymously & I'll do the rest with police."McCabe was flooded with messages of support from politicians across the political spectrum. Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith wrote: "You poor thing. Hope they catch him. Take it easy."Jo Swinson, deputy Liberal Democrat leader, tweeted: "Horrific! Hope they catch them asap. TLC, hope you feel better soon."Fellow Labour MP Angela Rayner described the incident as "shocking," adding: "That really could have been a lot worse! I really hope the police find the culprit."Another Labour MP Mary Creagh said she was sending "every good wish to my friend and colleague Steve McCabe after this horrible news."A West Midlands Police spokesperson said the incident is being investigated."Although the injuries sustained are minor, this kind of behavior is not acceptable and the matter is being dealt with seriously," the spokesperson said.