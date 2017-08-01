© Iliya Pitalev / Sputnik

Three members of a criminal gang on trial at the Moscow Region Court were killed as they attempted to flee, police said."Three suspects have been shot dead and two others injured while trying to make their way from the lift after emergency opening of the doors," local police spokesperson Tatiana Petrova said in a statement. She added that two police officers were injured.Earlier, the shootout at the court was confirmed to RT by Natalia Osipova, the head of the court's press service, but she did not provide any details.No less than 20 shots were heard, a witness, attorney Sofia Rubasskaya, told RIA Novosti."There was a shootout at the court, some employees were injured, a female enforcement agent was injured as well," she said.The Moscow Region prosecutor's office launched an inquiry into the incident to establish whether standards of escorting high-risk suspects were met.