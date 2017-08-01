© Paul Guzzo
Tampa police are investigating the shooting death Sunday evening of a boy in this home at 1020 E Hanna Ave. in Tampa
A 4-year-old boy died Sunday after Tampa Police say he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found in his home.

Tampa police, responding to 1020 E Hanna Ave. around 5:45 p.m., say Ashton Gooding was seriously injured after he discharged the gun.

The child was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

The State Attorney's Office and Tampa Police Department are investigating the shooting, and will determine whether charges will be filed.

Neighbors said Ashton and his mother Ashanti Lauren Taylor have lived in the home for about a year but like others in the neighborhood, kept largely to themselves.

According to documents filed in Hillsborough County's Family Law Division, Taylor had primary custody of Ashton and the father is James Eugene Gooding.

Tampa police said Monday morning they planned to release more details once they have reviewed the case.