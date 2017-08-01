© Paul Guzzo



A 4-year-old boy died Sunday after Tampa Police say he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found in his home.Tampa police, responding to 1020 E Hanna Ave. around 5:45 p.m., say Ashton Gooding was seriously injured after he discharged the gun.The child was transported to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.The State Attorney's Office and Tampa Police Department are investigating the shooting, and will determine whether charges will be filed.According to documents filed in Hillsborough County's Family Law Division, Taylor had primary custody of Ashton and the father is James Eugene Gooding.Tampa police said Monday morning they planned to release more details once they have reviewed the case.