The Russian Foreign Ministry has again called on the international community to "refrain from any steps that would further escalate tensions" on the Korean Peninsula, saying that Washington is playing a "baseless" blame game.Earlier, the US envoy to the UN, Nikki Haley, said that any new resolution by the UN Security Council "that does not significantly increase the international pressure on North Korea is of no value."The US diplomat said the time for talk on the issue was "over," and that political means to peacefully resolve the crisis would only show "to the North Korean dictator [Kim Jong-un] that the international community is unwilling to seriously challenge him."However, the increasing military activity of other countries such as the US, South Korea and Japan are no less worrying, the ministry added, also citing the deployment of US missile defense units to South Korea.After saying that the latest North Korean launch was an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test, Seoul requested discussions with Washington on the deployment of additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) units.Moscow, however, says Pyongyang launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM)."China will continue to work together with the international community to promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," it said, denouncing US President Donald Trump's claims that Beijing "does nothing" to reduce tensions in the region.