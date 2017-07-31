© CC BY-SA 3.0 / Pline / Rabat

© Google Maps

Morocco is looking into an opportunity to boost trade and economic cooperation to "expand it to the level of the political relations between the two countries."Morocco hopes to enhance the trade and economic cooperation with Russia to the same high level of political relations shared by both countries, Moroccan Ambassador to Moscow Abdelkader Lecheheb said Monday."We are going to develop our economic exchange in order to expand it to the level of the political relations between the two countries," the ambassador said at a press conference organized by the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.Lecheheb pointed out that Rabat welcomed Russian investment in the Moroccan economy. The Moroccan ambassador also expressed hope for enhancing strategic cooperation between the two states."We will do our best to enhance it [strategic cooperation]. In the light of this, we welcome bilateral contacts of our two leaders," Lecheheb said, referring to the upcoming visit of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to Morocco, set for October.On July 13, Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev met Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International cooperation Nasser Bourita to discuss bilateral relations.