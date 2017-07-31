Puppet Masters
'Islamic-inspired terrorism' raids in Sydney foiled a plot to bring down passenger plane
RT
Sat, 29 Jul 2017 23:25 UTC
Police have obtained information that "some people in Sydney were planning to commit a terrorist attack using an improvised devise," Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin told reporters. The plot is believed to be related to "Islamic-inspired terrorism," Colvin said. He did not specify if any terrorist groups, such as Islamic State (IS, ISIS/ISIL), have been linked to the foiled attack.
The federal police are "investigating information indicating the aviation industry was potentially a target of that attack," Colvin added. He said there was no indication that airport security was "compromised" at any time. "Four men have been taken into custody and are assisting police with their enquiries," the Australian Federal Police said in a statement. "The public should be reassured that our security and intelligence agencies are working tirelessly to keep us safe," PM Turnbull said in a statement earlier. Security at Sydney airport was stepped up Thursday in anticipation of a potential attack, with similar measures implemented at airports across the country.
Australia's terrorism threat remains at the same "probable" level as it was prior to the raids.
Turnbull advised travelers to expect delays due to increased airport security but said there was no imminent danger. "Some of the measures will be obvious to the public, some will not be - those traveling should go about their business with confidence," Turnbull said, as cited by Reuters.
"The office of transport security has advised security screening will take longer, and travellers should arrive at terminals at least two hours before flights to allow ample time for screening. They should limit the amount of carry-on and checked baggage, as this will help to ensure that security screening is efficient."
Last week, Turnbull released an online video statement in which he announced major reforms of Australia's counter terrorism agencies.
Bomb defused at property, several detainees injured - reports
With little information released by police on the suspects, some details of the counter-terrorism operations have emerged in media reports.
Following a raid in Sydney's eastern suburb of Surry Hills, a man was escorted from a house with a white sheet covering his head and shoulders. His head was wrapped with a bandage. Before being driven away in an ambulance the man told journalists gathered at the property, that he had "no idea" what he was suspected of. "They bashed me," he said, referring to the police arrest.
An elderly woman wearing a hijab, with her face covered with a jacket, was also seen being ushered from the property by police. Another woman with her hands tied up was treated by the medics at the scene, The Daily Telegraph reports. It was unclear if any of the women would be charged. Witnesses cited by the outlet said they heard loud screams during the operation that reportedly involved around 40 armed riot police, who stormed into the house from both front and back, smashing a part of a back fence, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.
A bomb disposal unit was called to the scene and a street near the property was briefly sealed off. With no official confirmation forthcoming, Australia's Channel 7 reported that an explosive device was discovered.
Another police raid was conducted at a property located in Wiley Park, a suburb in south-western Sydney. According to neighbors, the man detained by police was aged around 50, lived with his brother, enjoyed an occasional family visit and had a thing for cats; keeping over a dozen of felines at home. "He was a strange man, he never looked at you in the eye when you spoke to him," one of the neighbors told the Daily Telegraph.
In Punchbowl, also in south-western Sydney, police reportedly raided a home of a Lebanese family. Eyewitnesses said they heard a woman screaming and saw police questioning four women and a wheelchair-bound man. "We don't really know them, we just say hi because they're Lebanese as well. They seem like good people," neighbors were cited as saying.
Another raid was conducted at Lakembam, south-western Sydney. Police were seen with gas masks as they entered the property but no further details were released.
Comment: "Islamic-inspired terrorism," a vague and careful statement. There seems to be only one raid out of five that, so far, is offering an indication of results to the public.
Update July 31, 2017, from ABC News 7.30:
The men detained in counter-terrorism raids on the weekend may have already made an attempt to smuggle their homemade bomb onto an international flight prior to raids, law enforcement officials have told 7.30.
Key points:
The men may have then developed an alternate plan after that failed attempt and tried to get the device onto a domestic flight.
- Foreign tip-off led to police uncovering plot to bring bomb onboard flight in meat grinder
- Intelligence agency intercepted messages from conspirators in Syria
- Raids fast-tracked after British Government warned they could issue Australian travel warning
- Arrested men described as an "organised cell" with "technical capabilities" and access to materials that "pose a credible risk"
The apparent instigator of the plot is Khaled Khayat, whose brother is believed to be a senior fighter with IS in Syria. Khaled Khayat's son, Mahmoud Kayat, is also being held by police. The other two men arrested, Abdul El Karim and Khaled Merhi are related to Ahmed Merhi, who travelled to Syria in 2014 and is fighting for IS.
The conspiracy to smuggle the bomb onto a flight, hidden in a meat grinder, was only uncovered when a foreign intelligence agency intercepted communications to the conspirators from Syria
What we've seen with this attack is that there's an organised cell that has a level of technical capabilities and access to materials that authorities have assessed pose a credible risk," she said
"And unusually, in light of the other plots we've had in Australia, this is one that was seeking to attack a very hard target."
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
'Islamic-inspired terrorism' raids in Sydney foiled a plot to bring down passenger planeFour people have been arrested in late night raids by Australia's counter-terrorism task force over an alleged plot to blow up a passenger plane, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has confirmed. The...