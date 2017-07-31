Executive Order #1

Executive Order #2

Now it's time for President Trump to act. It's time for President Trump to expose McCain and the rest of Congress for the frauds and hypocrites they are. It's time for two Executive Orders that have the power to change everything.President Trump should issue an immediate Executive OrderLet Senator McCain come off his high horse and live under the rules of Obamacare. Make every member of Congress live by same rules as the rest of us.I wonder how quick and successful his brain cancer surgery would have been, if he had to use the Obamacare plan. Or the VA system.Would he have waited 6 months in line, like rest of us? Maybe a year. Of course, he'd probably be dead by then. That's how the VA solved their money shortage a few years back. They put vets on waiting lists until they died. Problem solved. Why not make Senators wait on those same waiting lists?Or would McCain have had a gigantic deductible (just like the rest of us)? Would he have had a $30,000 bill after surgery that insurance would not cover (just like the rest of us)?Would McCain have even been allowed to have a surgery, or would a "Death Panel" advise no surgery for a 80 year old with advanced brain cancer? Let's find out.Let them pay for their own healthcare- just like the rest of us. Let's see each member of Congress pay $2000 per month for health insurance that covers virtually nothing. That was what I was forced to pay after Obamacare passed. That's what my insurance covered- nothing.I don't even have health insurance anymore. I was forced to switch to a Christian Health Sharing plan. Because $2000 per month was completely unaffordable. I'm betting Democrats would call me "rich." And I could not pay the bill anymore, because of Obamacare. So, I left traditional insurance as of January 1st.My predicament means no middle-class family in America that buys their own insurance can afford the bill. It's no wonder an upscale couple jumped to their death in Manhattan on Friday. The 53-yr old husband was a chiropractor. They left behind two children. Their suicide note said they were in a financial death spiral. Thanks to Obamacare, so is every middle-class couple in America.It's time for Congress to feel our pain.My gut instinct is usually on the money. I feel it in my bones. The Senators who voted against the repeal are corrupted, bribed, on the take. Senators and Congressmen are making an unimaginable fortune off of Obamacare. That's why they are against the repeal. They don't want to end the gravy train.They want the system complex and expensive. They want government involved. They want taxpayer money wasted by the billions. That's how they milk the system.I'm betting many actually own companies with government contracts that benefit from Obamacare. They put them in the names of their spouses, children, parents, siblings, childhood buddies. They own them in offshore accounts. The conflicts of interest are the size of Texas.Obamacare is the best thing to ever happen to Senator Schumer, Senator McCain, Senator Collins, Senator Murkowski, Nevada Senator Heller. They're all bums. They're all thieves. They are all getting rich at our expense.Wanna bet?- including all family members and offshore accounts. Failure to disclose will result in a long prison term.Then we'll find out why they voted against repeal. They are all on the gravy train.Issue these two Presidential Executive Orders and the "House of Cards" will collapse. The scam will be revealed.We've been robbed.Throw in a third plank. Term Limits.