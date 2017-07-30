© Shutterstock



President Donald Trump delivered a speech Friday in Long Island to law enforcement officials to discuss efforts to combat gang violence.The president encouraged law enforcement officers to be rougher with criminal suspects - and feel free to slam suspects' head into their vehicles."When you see these towns and when you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon, you just see them thrown in, rough, I said, please don't be too nice," Trump remarked at Suffolk County Community College."Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over, like, don't hit their head and they've just killed somebody - don't hit their head. I said, you can take the hand away, okay?"During the speech, Trump also boasted about appointing "rich" people to his Cabinet."They'll say that's not politically correct, you're not allowed to have rough people doing this kind of work. We have to get - just like they don't want to have rich people at the head of Treasury.""Like, I want a rich guy at the head of Treasury. I want a rich guy at the head of Commerce because we've been screwed so badly on trade deals," he explained. "I want people who made a lot of money for our country."