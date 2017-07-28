© Getty Images
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin has plans to subpoena almost two dozen staff from the New York Times as part of her defamation lawsuit against the outlet, according to court documents released Wednesday.

Lawyers for the New York Times complained in a motion for case dismissal that Palin's legal team was subpoenaing many people that had no contribution to the article the lawsuit is addressing, according to the New York Post.

The lawyers said that Palin plans to subpoena "twenty-three non-party current and former Times reporters, editors, and other employees-most of whom had nothing to do with the editorial issue."

The editorial article, published by the Times on June 14, tied Palin's political action committee ads in 2011 to the mass shooting that killed six people and wounded former Rep. Gabby Giffords (D., Ariz.).

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by the Manhattan federal court and accuses the newspaper of violating both its own policies and the law in its "fabricated story."

The subpoena serves the purpose of assisting Palin in her efforts to obtain internal Times documents that could prove the "negative feelings" it had towards her prior to and during the drafting of the editorial.

The New York Post reports that Palin's legal team has plans to ask the Times to produce "every internal communication it has had about her since 2011."

However, the Times says that Palin does not have a true defamation case because she will not be able to prove malice. A lawyer for the Times claims it "made an honest mistake in posting the editorial."