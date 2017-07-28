Puppet Masters
Sanctions retaliation: Russia tells US to cut embassy staff and stop using storage facilities, US has temper tantrum
RT
Fri, 28 Jul 2017 11:52 UTC
The retaliatory move comes after the US Congress approved new sanctions against Russia.
"The Russian side is suspending the use of all storage facilities on Dorozhnaya Street in Moscow, and a cottage in Serebryaniy Bor by the US Embassy in Russia as of August 1," the ministry said in a statement.
The number of US diplomatic service staff in Russia should be reduced to equal the number of Russian diplomats in the US by September 1, Moscow says.
"This means that the total number of personnel involved in the American diplomatic and consular institutions in the Russian Federation is reduced to 455."
Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the move, according to his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov.
Russia has also threatened to resort to additional retaliatory measures in case of new moves by Washington to reduce its diplomatic corps.
"In the case of new unilateral actions of the US authorities to reduce the number of our diplomats in the US, it will be followed by a tit-for-tat response," the Foreign Ministry stated.
"We reserve the right on other mutual measures, which can affect US interests."
On July 14, Moscow warned that it was running out of patience in light of the stalemate that followed the closure of two Russian diplomatic compounds in the US, and mentioned possible retaliatory measures including the expulsion of diplomats.
"We have something to retaliate with: the personnel of the US embassy in Moscow greatly exceeds the number of our embassy staff in Washington," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated.
Russian diplomatic property was confiscated by the Obama administration in 2016, in response to alleged Russian meddling in the US election. The US also expelled 35 Russian diplomats and denied Russian diplomatic staff access to the New York and Maryland compounds.
The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly criticized the latest package of sanctions approved by US lawmakers on Tuesday. The bill targeting Russia's major defense, mining, shipping and railway industries is yet to be approved by US President Donald Trump. However, Moscow sees the Senate approval of the new round of sanctions as an almost final decision, according to Peskov.
"The United States insistently implements rough anti-Russian sanctions one after another under the absolutely far-fetched pretext of Russian meddling in their internal affairs," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated, adding that such moves violate international law and UN principles.
"The US makes decisions on illegal sanctions against the Russian Federation, seizes Russian diplomatic property, which is formalized in legally binding bilateral documents, Russian diplomats are expelled from the country. This clearly violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and generally accepted diplomatic practice."
US ambassador voices 'strong disappointment & protest' at Russia cutting diplomatic staff
The US ambassador to Russia has condemned Moscow's retaliatory measures to the proposed new round of sanctions by Washington. Earlier, Moscow decided to reduce the number of US diplomatic staff in Russia and halt the use of embassy storage facilities.
US Ambassador John Tefft "expressed his strong disappointment and protest" at the Russian retaliatory move on Friday, as cited by Russian news agencies and Western media.
Tefft referred to Moscow's decision to reduce the number of US diplomats in Russia to 455 by September 1, as well as the suspension of the use of all storage facilities by the US embassy as of August 1.
