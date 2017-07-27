Hillary Clinton hopes to appeal to the better, more ignorant angels of our nature. She plans to rewrite history in a new book, blaming the Russians and former FBI Director James Comey for her failed campaign. But that's about as likely now as her winning over Michigan voters back then.After watching six months of President Trump, who honestly feels bad for Clinton? What Democrat could still be with her after she lost to him in such an epic display of incompetence?Apparently the Clinton camp must also be struggling with that same question. "She really believes that's why she lost," one longtime ally said of the Comey-Russia kerfuffle, and so "she wants the whole story out there from her perspective."The book, which will be Clinton's seventh, is already being billed as a "bombshell." Ranking Democrats, however, already seem underwhelmed.Publication is set for September,And while Democrats have neglected an official Clinton autopsy, authors like Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes have provided expert analysis. In their New York Times bestseller, Shattered, they explain in painful detail how Clinton lost to a game show host. In sum, the woman who would've been president never had a cohesive message, never warmed up to voters, and never adequately distanced herself from self-created scandals.PerhapsThe Clinton machine certainly had the resources to mount a winning campaign. It just seems that Clinton never had the judgement, human charisma, or real political skill to wrap up the race. The electorate knows this.Again and again in the last six months, Democrats have been reminded that Clinton's own incompetence made possible all the tweets, executive actions, and policies they find loathsome. Any reserved sympathy has more than likely hardened into resentment.Philip Wegmann is a commentary writer for the Washington Examiner.