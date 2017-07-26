© AFP/Abbas Momani



Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said Tuesday.The Temple Mount, which is the third holiest site in Islam, was equipped with metal detectors and surveillance video cameras to monitor its territory after a deadly shooting at the site that killed two Israeli police officers on July 14. The measures led to unrest in Jerusalem and caused Palestine to suspend contacts with Israel over several Palestinian deaths.Abbas said with regard to Palestine's contacts with Israel, as quoted by Arutz Sheva news network.Islamic religious trust Waqf, which administers the Temple Mount, called on Muslims to not go through the metal detectors. Many Muslims heeded the suggestion, and began to pray on streets and subsequently clash with the police.Late on Thursday, street prayers in Jerusalem resulted in clashes with police, which injured five police officers and up to 40 protesters. On Friday, the Old City of Jerusalem became the scene of even more clashes between security forces and Muslims wishing to enter the Temple Mount to pray regardless of Israel's restrictions, which included barring male Muslims under the age of 50 from entering.