© Musa Al Shaer / AFP



The Palestine Authority is freezing all contacts with Israel over the Jerusalem holy site dispute and the violence which broke out in the past days, president of the authority Mahmoud Abbas has announced.Until Israel meets the demand and reverses its controversial decision to tighten security around the holy places, Palestine freezes all the contacts with Tel Aviv, Abbas underlined."We reject the so-called e-gates as political measures disguised by a security cover to control the Al-Aqsa Mosque and evade the peace process," Abbas stated. Abbas further claimed that Israel, through its actions near Jerusalem's holy sites, was trying to turn the existing political conflict with Palestine into a religious one.Violent clashes have been raging for several days in Jerusalem, followingThe site is sacred to both Jews and Muslims.Under the status quo, which Palestinians wants maintained, Israel controls access to the site while Jordan presides over its day-to-day management. Israel's said its decision to enhance security came after two border police officers were killed in an attack at the compound a week ago.