Jerusalem holy site dispute: Abbas announces Palestinian Authority now freezing contacts with Israel
Fri, 21 Jul 2017 19:13 UTC
Abbas called for the removal of metal detectors from the al-Aqsa Mosque compound and Jerusalem's other holy sites late Friday, stating that people should be able to "pray with dignity." Until Israel meets the demand and reverses its controversial decision to tighten security around the holy places, Palestine freezes all the contacts with Tel Aviv, Abbas underlined.
The announcement followed days of violent clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in the vicinity of the mosque. The clashes on Friday - the day designated for a special Muslim congregational prayer - turned out to be especially brutal and left three protesting Palestinians dead.
"We reject the so-called e-gates as political measures disguised by a security cover to control the Al-Aqsa Mosque and evade the peace process," Abbas stated. Abbas further claimed that Israel, through its actions near Jerusalem's holy sites, was trying to turn the existing political conflict with Palestine into a religious one.
Violent clashes have been raging for several days in Jerusalem, following Tel Aviv's decision to install metal detectors at the Temple Mount ( referred to by Muslims as the Haram al-Sharif ) in the Old City. The site is sacred to both Jews and Muslims.
Under the status quo, which Palestinians wants maintained, Israel controls access to the site while Jordan presides over its day-to-day management. Israel's said its decision to enhance security came after two border police officers were killed in an attack at the compound a week ago.
Comment: In addition, Xinhuanet reports:
Abbas said that these gates "aim to impose control on Al-Aqsa Mosque and evade the peace process and its entitlements." He called East Jerusalem their "eternal capital," and said will "continue to protect it and work for its liberation from the occupation." He added that the Palestinian leadership will remain adjourned until further notice, urging Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the Arab League, UN and other world powers "to shoulder their responsibility towards Jerusalem."See also: Scuffles erupt outside reopened Temple Mount, Palestinians decry new Israeli security measures
Abbas called on Palestinian factions, especially Islamic Hamas Movement to "unite the compass towards Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa and defend our sanctities and our national project." He called on Hamas to respond to Al-Aqsa's appeal and dissolve the administrative committee it formed that manage the affairs of the Gaza Strip, so that to enable the consensus government to carry out its tasks.
He also pointed to a goal of allocating 25 million U.S. dollars to strengthen the steadfastness of Jerusalem residents, citizens, institutions, merchants and others. Abbas urged unity effort of Palestinian businessmen and other national institutions, as well as the Arab and Islamic funds related to Jerusalem towards the goal.
Palestinians called for a day of rage protesting against Israel's decision to enforce new security measures at the entrance of Al-Aqsa Mosque, including the installing of metal detectors and surveillance cameras.
Israeli forces fired live ammunition, rubber-coated bullets, tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protestors in different West Bank cities and towns. Nearly 400 Palestinians were also injured in the clashes, according the Palestinian Red Crescent Society and the Health Ministry.
Chief of the Islamic Hamas movement Ismail Haneya, who joined the rally in Gaza city, said in a public speech that "the Palestinian resistance is the only mean that would deter the occupation from carrying out such measures against Al-Aqsa Mosque."
Palestinian Muslims held prayers elsewhere inside East Jerusalem, as they refuse to use the metal detectors to enter the mosque, and in several places in the West Bank, ahead of expected marches towards Israeli checkpoints in the West Bank.
Israeli cabinet meeting Thursday night concluded with a decision to keep the new metal detectors and access control measures into Al-Aqsa Mosque after being installed last Sunday. The measure was opposed by Palestinians, who called on world powers to intervene to halt tensions in the region.
