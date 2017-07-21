Puppet Masters
Awkward: Chelsea Clinton blasts new DOJ asset forfeiture policy as Orwellian, but Bill Clinton signed it into law in 2000
Sam J.
Twitchy
Thu, 20 Jul 2017 19:13 UTC
But for the daughter of the president who only made asset forfeiture worse in 2000 to pretend she's super concerned about it now is just obnoxious.
Thinking Chelsea Clinton should probably avoid any and all references to Orwell. Just sayin'.
In fact, any and all Clintons should avoid such references.
Wait, they should avoid tweeting in general - yeah, that's it.
Oops.
The very worst sort of asset forfeiture, right there.
But people NEED her to speak out on stuff even when it's clear she's clueless about it.
She's been busy making spinach pancakes, duh.
It's like people on the Left think politics started in 2009 ... no ability to look further back and realize the mistakes their own party has been making for decades. Heck, these folks still think Lincoln was a Democrat.
Told ya'.
Reader Comments
Well, since she's the splitting image of her real father "Wes" Hubble, maybe not so awkward after all.
Slick Willy is just her step-dad, so she can trash his policy all she wants.
Slick Willy is just her step-dad, so she can trash his policy all she wants.
That's funny, I didn't know gargoyles could have Twitter accounts.
Highland Fleet Lute They use to have their own called "Gargle" but the user base was too small
Baybars LOL. I only made the 'gargoyle' comment 'cause I didn't want to use the 'face-like-a-bag-of-chisels' crack again.
Meanwhile, I imagine there are several readers hovering over their mouses wondering whether to lurch forth and defend the honour of the plug-ugly princess, 'cause a male person made a sarky comment about her mirror-cracking talents. To save me the bother of having to reply to them - "Oh boo-hoo" in advance.
Meanwhile, I imagine there are several readers hovering over their mouses wondering whether to lurch forth and defend the honour of the plug-ugly princess, 'cause a male person made a sarky comment about her mirror-cracking talents. To save me the bother of having to reply to them - "Oh boo-hoo" in advance.
Highland Fleet Lute Mirror-cracking talents. Well done.
Might be interesting to see what manner of Clinton assets might be subject to forfeiture if the truth of their dirty dealings comes to light. Hmmm?
Hello Chelsea ???? Can you come get your Mom ???.......shes wandering around in the woods again with a blank stare on her face.
ancientbird66 lol. That made me think of Mr burns after he gets his injections "I bring you love"
