© AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty



What we tell our kids: Focus on the future. Keep your eyes on the prize. What we should be telling them: Live (or work) in the moment.

What we tell our kids: Stress is inevitable—keep pushing yourself. What we should be telling them instead: Learn to chill out.

What we tell our kids: Stay busy. What we should be telling them: Have fun doing nothing.

What we tell our kids: Play to your strengths. What we should be telling them: Make mistakes and learn to fail.

What we tell our kids: Know your weaknesses, and don't be soft. What we should be telling them: Treat yourself well.

What we tell our kids: It's a dog-eat-dog world—so look out for number one. What we should be telling them: Show compassion to others.