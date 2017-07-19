John McCain
Is McCain's influence in Washington waning?

The Republicans finally giving up on passing an Obamacare Lite bill (now they're going for full repeal with no immediate replacement) is a signal that big changes are on the horizon.

Trump seems more than happy with this outcome. As he should be, since this is what he originally promised.

But John McCain and the GOP leadership probably didn't appreciate the open insurrection in the Senate.

And you can bet that now the Democrats are running scared. That they remain committed to Russia-Gate tells you just how badly they are positioned for the 2018 midterms.

With donations crashing, Kid Rock declaring to run against Debbie Stabenow in Michigan, and Diane Feinstein retiring there is the potential for a real collapse of seniority for the Democrats at the committee level in the Senate, where all the power is concentrated.

And that brings me to John McCain. Because, as I made clear in my last article, John McCain is the lynchpin to Trump getting some semblance of control over Congress. McCain is a powerful senior member of a number of committees. He ran for re-election at 79 years old to retain that seniority for the neoconservatives to enact its nihilistic foreign policy.

Make no mistake, McCain, like the rest of the DNC and GOP leadership, is a member of the "Uniparty." That's the one that frog-marches us towards global government, universal suffering and perpetual war.

Which is why Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell annoucement that the Senate will vote on a clean repeal of Obamacare without any replacement is so important.

First, it means that John McCain's health issues are more serious than they have let on to this point. Because McCain is the leading stalking horse for the Democrats within the GOP. If he leads the way, he can keep enough members in line to get a bad bill passed.

Second, it means that the GOP leadership no longer feels it needs Obamacare to wipe the floor with the Democrats in the 2018 mid-terms.

Third, it begins the collapse of the Uniparty opposition within the GOP to Trump's domestic policy. McConnell wouldn't have done this if there was a way to salvage Obamacare for its corporate backers - the ones who wrote the bill in the first place. So, like the good cockroach he is, he is acceding to the reality that if they don't repeal Obamacare now, when it collapses for real it will no longer be the Democrats' issue.

It'll be theirs.

But there's more to this saga. It's likely the end of John McCain as a major political force. Obamacare is the thin edge of the wedge that breaks the wall in front of Trump's plans for reform. It's a major campaign promise fulfilled. I told you that Trump needed to deal with McCain to get things moving.

It seems that time and karma may have done the job for him.