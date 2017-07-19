Puppet Masters
Is this the beginning of the end for the powerful idiot John McCain?
Tom Luongo
Russia Insider
Tue, 18 Jul 2017 19:12 UTC
The Republicans finally giving up on passing an Obamacare Lite bill (now they're going for full repeal with no immediate replacement) is a signal that big changes are on the horizon.
Trump seems more than happy with this outcome. As he should be, since this is what he originally promised.
But John McCain and the GOP leadership probably didn't appreciate the open insurrection in the Senate.
And you can bet that now the Democrats are running scared. That they remain committed to Russia-Gate tells you just how badly they are positioned for the 2018 midterms.
With donations crashing, Kid Rock declaring to run against Debbie Stabenow in Michigan, and Diane Feinstein retiring there is the potential for a real collapse of seniority for the Democrats at the committee level in the Senate, where all the power is concentrated.
And that brings me to John McCain. Because, as I made clear in my last article, John McCain is the lynchpin to Trump getting some semblance of control over Congress. McCain is a powerful senior member of a number of committees. He ran for re-election at 79 years old to retain that seniority for the neoconservatives to enact its nihilistic foreign policy.
Make no mistake, McCain, like the rest of the DNC and GOP leadership, is a member of the "Uniparty." That's the one that frog-marches us towards global government, universal suffering and perpetual war.
Which is why Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell annoucement that the Senate will vote on a clean repeal of Obamacare without any replacement is so important.
First, it means that John McCain's health issues are more serious than they have let on to this point. Because McCain is the leading stalking horse for the Democrats within the GOP. If he leads the way, he can keep enough members in line to get a bad bill passed.
Second, it means that the GOP leadership no longer feels it needs Obamacare to wipe the floor with the Democrats in the 2018 mid-terms.
Third, it begins the collapse of the Uniparty opposition within the GOP to Trump's domestic policy. McConnell wouldn't have done this if there was a way to salvage Obamacare for its corporate backers - the ones who wrote the bill in the first place. So, like the good cockroach he is, he is acceding to the reality that if they don't repeal Obamacare now, when it collapses for real it will no longer be the Democrats' issue.
It'll be theirs.
But there's more to this saga. It's likely the end of John McCain as a major political force. Obamacare is the thin edge of the wedge that breaks the wall in front of Trump's plans for reform. It's a major campaign promise fulfilled. I told you that Trump needed to deal with McCain to get things moving.
It seems that time and karma may have done the job for him.
Reader Comments
Hurry up and die you POS
John Canary McCain-
The NVA loved the songs he sang apparently.
He had a lot to talk about.
Bomb Iran indeed.
Psychopathic moron
Psychopathic moron
Someone mistyped this writer's last name, because it must be "Wrongo" to match his tenuous understanding of what's going on in the US political parties and Congress, despite his magisterial tone suggesting that he sees and knows all.
Not sure I'd call him an idiot... minion of the dark lords, yes, evil minded simpleton serving the empire builders in Zion, yes, yes... but not an idiot... he's done quite well for himself over the decades of 'service'... to the empire. He may have spouted words full of deceit and lechery, but not much in the 'idiot' category.... as some of that is a given when they spout off at the mike, like our forber VP from the corporate friendly state of Maryland, Joe Biden... well known for accidentally telling the truth at times. I wouldn't call the evil servant McCain an idiot... he's serving his masters well... unlike others like Erdo... but someone has to play that part too, no?
I’ve said this at least 100 times before, reason #435 why the US needs term limits for their co-dependent elected officials and this again proves why. It behooves me why the disillusioned geriatric voters in Arizona keep re-electing this lying schmuck.
Perfect headstone for his grave “Here Lies Senator John McCain” – pun intended
Nobody here in AZ voted for him! That's the same as the marijuana recreational legalization bill that was rejected. Nobody voted against that one either. Pharma voted for us on that one. Voting does nothing.
With a good amount of $$ you can rig anything. Its just numbers in a machine. And this clown certainly has the means and motive to adjust those machines.
Illusionoffreedom Thank you for bringing this up. It's obvious but still (apparently), little known. The machines are rigged. We aren't the ones putting this trash in office. Has there been an honest vote in 40 years... more??
