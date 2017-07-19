Puppet Masters
Clinton ally Begala has 'bright' idea on CNN: Trump should bomb Russia!
Danielle Ryan
RT
Mon, 17 Jul 2017 12:03 UTC
The pressing issue for many has been how the US should respond to this (unproven) meddling by a foreign power. It's a real tough one, but luckily, long-time Clinton family adviser Paul Begala has an idea — and it's so obvious that it's hard to believe no one thought of it before.
Trump should just bomb Russia.
Begala made the casual suggestion during an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, declaring the US was "under attack by a hostile foreign power" and Trump should be "retaliating massively" to any interference in the country's political system.
Instead of just debating more sanctions on Russia, there should also be a debate about "whether we should blow up the KGB, GSU, or GRU [Russia's foreign military intelligence agency]."
There's a lot to unpack here, but a few things jump out: 1. The KGB hadn't existed since 1991 when the Soviet Union collapsed. 2. If bombing a country was an acceptable response to alleged election meddling, the US would already have been reduced to dust by now. 3. Trump bombing Russia could spark World War 3 — over unproven claims Russia somehow cost Clinton the presidency.
I just don't think that decades from now, future generations would see Justice For Hillary as good enough reason to have incinerated the planet with nuclear weapons, but who knows, maybe I'm wrong.
This Begala is obviously not the sharpest tool in the shed. Nonetheless, there he is being given a platform on CNN to advocate for an action that could easily escalate to nuclear war — just because people on the opposite side of the political spectrum aren't as angry about something as he is.
Imploring Trump to more drastic action against Russia, Begala even tries to play to the president's noted ego, tempting him to get back at Russia for "tainting his victory." This unhinged rhetoric coming largely from Democrats is dangerous, particularly in a climate that has Trump eager to prove that he did not collude with Moscow to achieve victory.
What's interesting is that while Begala clearly feels that bombing Russian intelligence agencies is a reasonable thing to do, he probably wouldn't endorse the bombing of the FBI or CIA — despite the fact that, by his logic, it would be a perfectly legitimate response, given the US's interference in a whole host of foreign elections.
Even more interesting than that, though, is how Begala seems to have changed his tune about Russia now that a Republican is in the White House. During the 2012 election, when President Barack Obama called out opponent Mitt Romney for describing Russia the US's number one geostrategic threat, Begala agreed, even tweeting that Obama had nailed Romney and quoting from the exchange: "The 1980's called. They want their foreign policy back."
Fast-forward, a few years and Begala, wants to bomb "the KGB." Hey, Begala, the 1980s are calling again.
It's true, American politics has never been short on fear-mongering about Russia, but it has been elevated to a whole new level, thanks in large part to Clinton, who believed that talking ad nauseum about Russia during the presidential campaign would ensure her victory — and when it didn't, decided that even more talking about Russia would be the remedy. Now we're stuck on the Russia loop for God knows how long — and still there has been no indisputable evidence proving that Trump colluded with the Kremlin, or that the Kremlin did in fact even meddle in the election.
The hysteria, promoted heavily by Clinton, has led us to a place where it's normal to suggest on live television that the United States bombing Russia is a good, reasonable and justifiable idea. It was the kind of comment that should have seen Begala either laughed out of the CNN studio or seriously called out on air for utter lunacy — but of course, nothing of the sort happened.
Someone else who should have been called out last week for similar absurdity is Democratic Congressman Mike Quigley. Quigley, also on CNN, suggested that all Russians should be regarded with suspicion. In fact, all Russians, he implied, are inherently linked to Vladimir Putin by virtue of their nationality: "When you meet with any Russians, you're meeting with Russian intelligence and therefore President Putin."
That's right. All Russians are spies for Putin and Americans can't talk to or meet with any of them because if they do, they have obviously betrayed their nation. Quigley might want to get in touch with some members of his own party since they too have met with Russians on occasion.
Given the opportunity, one would hope that Quigley might roll back his statement and apologize for implying that meeting with any Russian person is equivalent to meeting with Putin. But it would have been great if he had been more careful in the first place, before contributing to the Russophobic mania which has taken over American political discourse and turned people's brains to mush.
Then again, we can hardly expect journalists to take issue with bland commentary like that, given that no one batted an eyelid when former FBI director James Clapper said Russian people were "genetically driven" to be untrustworthy. This kind of commentary — which would be almost career ending if uttered about any other ethnicity, race or religion — is just par for the course when talking about Russia and Russians.
Regardless of whether or not Trump or his people colluded with Russian officials, or whether or not the Kremlin actively meddled in the US election, there is simply no way to deny that McCarthyism is back. For many Democrats, meeting with Russians is now forbidden — and bombing Russia is an option seriously worthy of consideration. That's a pretty sad state of affairs.
