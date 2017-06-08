This is the moment a 4X4 is nearly consumed by a giant sinkhole in the middle of a road.A crowd gathers around the stricken vehicle which lay front first into the ground as its alarm whirls in the background.Around 20 seconds into the clip the car falls further into the ground and nearly tilts at a 90 degree angle, facing into the dark core of the planet.Screams from the people watching the event unfold can be heard as the car teeters on the brink of abyss.One brave man approached the hole to inspect the gap before he calmly strolls off.The car appears to have been vacated by its driver and any passengers that may have been inside at the time of fall.In its unclear where the footage was taken but the weather and use of Portuguese suggest it was in Brazil.