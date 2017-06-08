Earth Changes
Car plunges into sinkhole on busy road in Brazil
A crowd gathers around the stricken vehicle which lay front first into the ground as its alarm whirls in the background.
Around 20 seconds into the clip the car falls further into the ground and nearly tilts at a 90 degree angle, facing into the dark core of the planet.
Screams from the people watching the event unfold can be heard as the car teeters on the brink of abyss.
One brave man approached the hole to inspect the gap before he calmly strolls off.
The car appears to have been vacated by its driver and any passengers that may have been inside at the time of fall.
In its unclear where the footage was taken but the weather and use of Portuguese suggest it was in Brazil.
Car plunges into sinkhole on busy road in Brazil
It is wrong always, everywhere, and for anyone, to believe anything upon insufficient evidence.
Recent Comments
I'm waiting for a Trump tweet suggesting that the Philippines deserved this because the sponsor terror, when I know that this is punishment by...
The media's anti-Corbyn bias harmed people's democratic right to an informed choice at this election and raises questions of concentrations of...
Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani can down-play this all he wants but the reality is that Iran has had enough and the Guard is gearing up for all...
Thank you, Gilbert Doctorow. Your summation of the intent of U.S. media to 'precondition the American public for the war that is coming...' is...
I believe this line from the article sums up the situation rather well: "Trump has awoken to the severity of the standoff, and has backed down...
