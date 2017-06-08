© Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters

The US-led coalition has struck Syrian pro-government forces near its training base of At Tanf, and shot down an armed drone outside its deconfliction zone. The previous airstrike close to At Tanf on Tuesday was condemned by Damascus and Moscow."U.S. conducted strikes against two technical vehicles that we were assessed to be posing a threat to Coalition forces at At-Tanf garrison," Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Colonel Ryan Dillon tweeted."Today was the third set of kinetic strikes the U.S. conducted in response to threats posed to Coalition forces operating out of At Tanf. The Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime or pro-regime forces. However, we remain ready to defend ourselves against any threat," said Dillon, deploying the same language that was used to explain the strikes on May 18 and June 6.