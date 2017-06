© Hamad I Mohammed / Reuters

Russia considers the US-led coalition airstrike against pro-Damascus fighters in Syria an act of aggression and rejects the justification for the attack issued by the Pentagon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.The Pentagon justified the attack by saying that the pro-government forces "advanced inside the well-established deconfliction [sic] zone in southern Syria."The US claimed that it attacked the pro-Damascus convoy because it posed threat to "partner forces" based in At Tanf. The Pentagon stated that an area within 55km from the town was a designated "deconfliction zone," where forces not allied with the US are apparently not allowed to enter.Lavrov rejected that reasoning, saying that he is not familiar with the term.Lavrov said Russia, Turkey and Iran have signed a deal, which has been endorsed by the UN Security Council, to establish so-called "de-escalation zones" in several parts of Syria. Damascus agreed to this approach and the exact borders and mechanisms for observing a truce inside those zones are currently being negotiated."This approach was agreed to by Syria. We consider illegitimate any unilateral declaration of 'deconfliction zones' not endorsed by Damascus. We hope the coalition will adhere to the agreement it has reached with us, which states that the de-escalation zones must be agreed to in detail by all stakeholders," he said.