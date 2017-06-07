© Tobi Loftus

"What that can do is make the sun or the moon appear to have a halo around it, as long as it is not too thick to block out the light."

South Burnett residents were treated to a spectacular sight on Monday night, with a halo forming around the moon.Professor Michael Drinkwater from the University of Queensland said the phenomenon was created by ice crystals in the upper atmosphere. "They're reflecting or bending the light from the moon in our atmosphere," Prof Drinkwater said.Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist David Bernard said the cool temperatures on the ground had no effect on the phenomenon, as it is always cold in the upper atmosphere. "We saw Cirrus clouds around Kingaroy, they're very high clouds," he said. "There are some remnants in the sky at the moment.Mr Bernard said while the phenomenon was not rare, it was still uncommon to see."You don't always have thin, high clouds," he said. "That's why you don't see it."Mr Bernard said temperatures dropped to two degrees on Monday night and the cool temperatures were set to continue for the next few days."The forecast shows a max of 19 today, with cooler temperatures tomorrow, three to 16 degrees," he said."On Thursday you can expect about three to 18 degrees."Any time temperatures drop under four degrees you can expect chances of frost in lower areas of town."