"We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times," the White House said in a statement in response to the Tuesday attacks. "We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."
Comment: Washington and Europe should know all about that.
The Iranian Interior Ministry has confirmed Iranian nationals who joined the Islamic State were the attackers who blew up bombs and opened fire Tuesday at the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's shrine in Tehran, killing at least 12 and injuring dozens, according to Ruptly.
The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have accused Saudi Arabia and support for extremist Wahhabism.
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted, "Terror-sponsoring despots threaten to bring the fight to our homeland. Proxies attack what their masters despise most: the seat of democracy."
At least 12 were killed and dozens were injured at the Iranian parliament and Ayatollah Khomeini's shrine in Tehran, where terrorists blew up bombs and at least one gunman opened fire.
