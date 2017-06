© ABCNews



Under the pact, signed at an environmental tech summit in Beijing on Tuesday, California and China will work to develop and commercialize expertise on carbon capture and storage, clean energy and information technology to rein in pollution."The challenges are big but so too is the commitment - the commitment of Jiangsu Province with California and China with the people of America. We're going to get it done. Nothing will stop us," said Governor Brown in a statement . "Green is not only gold, green is our future - China, California and America and the other countries of the world all working for the prosperity of the people."US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who was at the same conference, declined to take questions from reporters.Jiangsu Province, in southwest China, has a GDP of more than $1 trillion, is home to approximately 80 million people and is China's most densely populated province. It is the leading producer of clean energy in the country."It will be a long time before there is true cooperation with California, whose market is just at regional state and is hard to link up the Chinese market," Ma Aimin, of thesaid at the energy forum. The group is backed by the Chinese government.Nearly 125 million Americans live in counties with dangerous levels of air pollution, with Californian cities dominating the list, according to a report from the American Lung Association, citing data from 2013-2015. "California has dominated the top 10 list every year. In fact, a California city has been number one every year since the report began in 2000," Will Barrett, Senior Policy Analyst for the American Lung Association in California told RT.The report did find evidence of cleaner air, however. While 125 million Americans are still living with high rates of pollution,based on earlier data.The progress in cleaner air has come in part due to cleaner power plants and increased use of cleaner vehicles and engines, leading to fewer days of high ozone levels and lower levels of year-round particle pollution.California's efforts to tackle climate change crosses party lines. Under Arnold Schwarzenegger, who served as governor from 2003 to 2011, the state developed the most aggressive pollution-control programs in the nation.Governor Brown has long been an environmental advocate, including when he first served as governor in the 1970s. He has made this a central focus as he enters his final 18 months in office. In an interview, he said the president's action was "a colossal mistake and defies science."On June 1, President Donald Trump announced he was withdrawing the US from the Paris agreement on climate change, a UN treaty signed by almost 200 nations in 2016 and considered a major achievement by his predecessor, Barack Obama.Together, thesaid they would work toward meeting the 1.5 celsius target set in the Paris Agreement and continue to invest in renewable energy and electric cars, while cutting greenhouse gas emissions. "And if the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we'll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks," the Climate Mayors wrote.