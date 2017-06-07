Light blue line shows 2017 ice extent
As of May 15, sea ice in the Barents Sea was growing like crazy. "Something surprising is happening with Arctic ice," wrote Ron Clutz. "It is May and ice should be melting, but instead it is growing and in the unlikely place of Barents Sea." "In recent days 2017 NH ice extents have grown way above average." The ice is refusing to leave Newfoundland, says Clutz. And instead of backing down in the Barents Sea, it is increasing. See map showing ice growth.

