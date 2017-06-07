© NASA
The Great Lakes' water levels are surging way above normal.
Lake Erie's water levels are the highest they've been since 1998, and will remain 4 to 9 inches above normal through November.

The latest reading measured just 7.32 inches below the all-time record high set in 1986. Within the next week, the level could increase to just 6 inches below that record.

The high water is due to the recent heavy rain and months of snow melt surging into the lake. In May, Lake Erie received 150 percent of its typical rainfall, and it hasn't gone unnoticed. Some locals have complained about the rising tides along beaches and piers, but no physical damage has been reported along the Erie coastline.

The rest of the Great Lakes are also higher than normal.
© US Army Corp of Engineers/Detroit
Great Lakes' current water levels compared to historical parameters.

As for Lake Ontario, water levels are peaking at the highest point since 1918. It all comes down to the same reason: heavy April and May rainfall from both the Lake Ontario drainage basin and the other Great Lakes drainage basins, says mlive.com.

If precipitation totals stick around average through the end of June, this record-high water level won't retreat. But if strong storms continue to move through the region with drenching downpours, Lake Ontario will swell more -- the lake is already 4 inches above the mean June level.
© NOAA
April 2017 percentage of average monthly precipitation.
That's a problem for those with waterfront property. Residents are losing patios and beach staircases; areas are flooding and damaging property. Christine Bronson, who owns a home over-looking Lake Ontario, told the Buffalo News she's lived there 15 years and has never seen this type of destruction.

Lake Superior and Huron aren't an exception. Current water levels are still topping 7 and 13 inches, respectively, above the long-term June monthly average. Over the next month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts a further increase of 2 to 3 inches.