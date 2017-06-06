"MacIsaac reported Nicholas having a knife and ran at them with it yet the witnesses report no knife was ever witnessed. Witnesses also say that while he was on the ground MacIsaac kicked his hands to only find sunglasses."

"This is hard for me to share because this is the last moments of my beautiful fiance and best friend's last moment on earth after he was fatally murdered by Tarpon Springs Police Department. I'm sharing because this needs publicity. This stretches beyond my comfort and sensitivities or anyone else's. This is graphic but this is very very real and this needs to be seen by the world so they can witness what happens to innocent civilians all over our nation and other nations relentlessly."

Trigger-happy cops, fearing for their lives at the mere hint of danger, can't be allowed to continue murdering innocent people with no repercussions.

"Sharing this for the people that want to deny the facts. Sharing this because this is the reality you live in. Police state is here and on the rise. Sharing this because this is undeniably murder. Sharing this because I'm lifting this veil and exposing this fascist, testosterone pumped autocratic brotherhood for what they are. Portrayed as our "protectors." Sharing this because tyrants love to slay artists, visionaries, freespirits and activists. Sharing this because I'm dispersing the ignorance. Sharing this because this is a complete and utter VIOLATION of our 5th amendment rights. Sharing this because targeted individuals ARE A REALITY."