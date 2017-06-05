© Martin Dolan
Martin had jumped in his car when he saw the storm from approaching and caught this snap
A giant lightning man has shocked villagers after it was snapped looming on the horizon after appearing over Dorset.

Photographer Martin Dolan said he couldn't believe his eyes when he saw the shot and noticed the figure of a giant emerging from the dark skies.

Martin captured the electrifying figure after racing to a church near his home in the early hours after spotting a storm approaching.

He said: "I was looking out the window when I saw a flickering. It didn't stop so I took a closer look, thinking it was a faulty street lamp.

"It took a good few minutes until my brain caught up with my eyes and I realised this was an approaching storm front.

© Martin Dolan
Martin Dolan captured a lightning man in the skies over Dorset
"It's a four minute journey that felt twice as long, the bolts of lightening making me feel I was in an end scene from Back To The Future.

"One of the images I captured was of a massive lightning bolt in the shape of a giant. I couldn't believe my eyes."

Martin explained how he spent around 90 minutes at Knowlton Church in Dorset taking pictures of the explosive skies.

Last week a group of friends filming a storm on Snapchat came close to being fried alive when a gigantic bolt of lightning struck just metres away from them.