Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the London Bridge terrorist attack, issuing a statement through its propaganda news service on Sunday night.Three attackers mowed down pedestrians before continuing the rampage on foot nearby in Borough Market. Armed police shot and killed the attackers within eight minutes.Seven people were killed and 48 injured in the attack which began at 10pm local time. Shortly after midnight, police officially declared the attacks at London Bridge and Borough Market as "terrorist incidents."Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) supporters celebrated the attack in IS-affiliated groups on the encrypted messaging app Telegram in the aftermath of the attack, but the terrorist group did not immediately jump to claim responsibility, the SITE director noted earlier Sunday.In the aftermath of the Manchester bombing, IS message boards on Telegram featured propaganda banners that also referenced previous attacks in Brussels and Paris.