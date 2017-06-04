Editor's Note: While the current crisis in Venezuela is deeply polarizing on a political level, we should all be in agreement that things can't go on much longer the way they currently are. The below interview reminds us of the horrific socioeconomic catastrophe that is well underway Venezuela. What comes next is anyone's guess.
The economic and political crisis in Venezuela is rapidly deteriorating into a monumental human tragedy. Essential goods are becoming exceedingly rare and political violence is on the rise.
We decided to analyze the Venezuelan paradox from close up. Alejandra, a Venezuelan girl who left her country about four years ago for Europe, offered us some perspective on what is happening in her homeland. Today she works as an architect in Malta. Find the video of the complete interview here at Blogstermind.
Venezuela through Alejandra's eyes
Hi Alejandra, thank you for accepting our proposal. For us, this testimony has enormous value. Let's start with the first question.
How is the typical day of a young Venezuelan?
I can answer this question as I have a 23-year-old brother. There is nothing to do because it is dangerous to walk in the streets, there is no money to devote to something other than food, water, and utilities. Those few who have the money work for the government, for criminal organizations or are tourists.
We read in the international newspapers that today electricity and other essential goods have been rationed. Is this true?
Yes, the rationing of resources in my country has been a sad reality for years and the situation is aggravated by the unpredictability with which the government operates. It often happens that electricity and water are missing for several hours without any notice and this does not allow the population an adequate organization. This economic war pushes companies, nationally and not, to impose fixed prices that increase each day.
Who are the Bachaqueros? How did this profession come out?
The Bachaqueros are marginal people willing to wait for hours in lines at the shop, and then resell the necessities on the black market for three times their purchase price. They're the "daughter-in-law" of the food shortage, which has caused endless lines in front of supermarkets, accompanied by party restrictions that allow purchases only one day a week per person.
How long have you been abroad? How often do you visit your family?
I've been twice in my country for the last four years. Traveling is only possible if you have your passport; they're very difficult to obtain because the bureaucracy doesn't even have the paper needed to print them. Those who managed to leave without a passport have serious problems coming back because then when he returns, he would not get one. There is no paper to print them in the offices.
Alejandra, history teaches us that discontent and repression cannot last long, when and how will you end all this? Do you think the Trump administration will intervene?
Power needs to change but I do not want American intervention at all. I would not like to see Trump's intervention, I hope rather than the national governments of other states pledge to help us get out of this crisis situation.
Alejandra, we are grateful to you for being helpful and above all to help us understand a lot about Venezuela on a frank and apolitical basis. Suerte para todo!
With this article we wanted to voice the discontent of a people. Politics aside, we must not forget the scars left by centuries of colonial exploitation and populist dictatorships.
This is an abridged version of an article that appeared at Blogstermind. Edited by Salvatore Giannavola, Andrea Amico and Maria Carlotta Pietroselli
