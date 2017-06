Power needs to change but I do not want American intervention at all

While the current crisis in Venezuela is deeply polarizing on a political level, we should all be in agreement that things can't go on much longer the way they currently are.. What comes next is anyone's guess.We decided to analyze the Venezuelan paradox from close up. Alejandra, a Venezuelan girl who left her country about four years ago for Europe, offered us some perspective on what is happening in her homeland. Today she works as an architect in Malta. Find the video of the complete interview here at Blogstermind Hi Alejandra, thank you for accepting our proposal. For us, this testimony has enormous value. Let's start with the first question.I can answer this question as I have a 23-year-old brother.Yes, the rationing of resources in my country has been a sad reality for years and the situation is aggravated by the unpredictability with which the government operates. It often happens that electricity and water are missing for several hours without any notice and this does not allow the population an adequate organization. This economic war pushes companies, nationally and not, to impose fixed prices that increase each day.. They're the "daughter-in-law" of the food shortage, which has caused endless lines in front of supermarkets, accompanied by party restrictions that allow purchases only one day a week per person.I've been twice in my country for the last four years.. Those who managed to leave without a passport have serious problems coming back because then when he returns, he would not get one. There is no paper to print them in the offices.. I would not like to see Trump's intervention, I hope rather than the national governments of other states pledge to help us get out of this crisis situation.With this article we wanted to voice the discontent of a people. Politics aside, we must not forget the scars left by centuries of colonial exploitation and populist dictatorships.