© Leon Neal/Getty Iages

New international agreements should be introduced to regulate the internet in the light of the London Bridge terror attack, Theresa May has said.The Prime Minister said introducing new rules for cyberspace would "deprive the extremists of their safe spaces online" and that technology firms were not currently doing enough.The Prime Minister made the comments outside Downing Street on Sunday morning in the aftermath of the van and knife attack that saw seven people killed and dozens injured.The call was one plank in Ms May's speech following the attack. The Prime Minister also said Britian was too tolerant of extremism and that "pluralistic" British values had to be established as superior.The PM warned there was "a new trend in the threat we face" and that while the three recent terror attacks in the UK were not linked by "common networks", they were "bound together by the single evil ideology of Islamic extremism".Ms May speech is thought to be the first time she has publicly called for international cooperation in bringing forward more red tape to cyberspace, however.The intervention comes after the introduction of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 - the so-called 'Snooper's Charter' - which expands the powers of spying agencies and the Government over the internet.The PM's comments come after the third terror attack on the UK in three months. A car and knife attack on Westminster in March left five people dead, while a bomb attack at a concert in Manchester two weeks ago killed 22.