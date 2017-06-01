© Recode / YouTube



Clinton told an audience at the annual Code Conference in Ranchos Palos Verdes, California, on Wednesday that the most important lesson from the election was the new "war" on information. Clinton, 69, said she takes responsibility for "every decision" she made, but added,Her comments sparked outrage from many on Twitter, including President Donald Trump, who said Clinton "refuses to say she was a terrible candidate." WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange called Clinton's comments "sad."Clinton then went on to cite all the reasons she lost, includingHowever, at the same time, Clinton also feels"I never believed it, I always thought it would be a close election because our elections are always close." Clinton said.Clinton also citedwith the election as one of the major reasons for her loss, stating thatShe went on to say that the "vast majority" of news about her on Facebook was "fake," and said stories like "Pizzagate" helped swing "low-information voters." She claimed that there werebut did not cite a source.Clinton also blamed the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which she described asShe claimed that theWhen asked why she didn't visit Wisconsin or other states that Trump won, Clinton blamed the DNC's bad information. She then compared it to the Republican National Committee, which she called a "tried and true, effective foundation."The panel asked Clinton about several judgments she made before and during the election, which could have caused her to lose. At one point, they asked her about the three speeches she made to Goldman Sachs just before running for president. When the conference moderators asked her why she made the speeches, Clinton answered simply:Clinton was paid a total of $675,000 for the three Goldman Sachs speeches.