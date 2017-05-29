The recently rejuvenated military alliance between the US and Saudi Arabia could have enormous - and immediate - implications for the War on Yemen. The peninsular and impoverished country has been in a state of total warfare ever since the Saudis began a brutal campaign against them in spring 2015. The stated objective has always been to restore deposed former president Hadi to power, who fled to the Wahhabi Kingdom after the Houthi national liberation movement took control of the country, though the implicit motivation behind the war is commonly recognized by most analysts as being a proxy conflict to counter speculated Iranian influenceNevertheless, it's geopolitically convenient for the US to scare its Saudi ally with the boogeyman threat of "Iranian encirclement", which is what prompted the Kingdom's young Defense Minister Mohamed Bin Salman to initiate the war in the first place.Trump made his anti-Iranian sentiment well known even before he entered into office, and his latest speech in Riyadh confirmed what many had already long believed -The Saudis already lead athat is ostensibly supposed to fight against terrorism, but which is now becoming the cornerstone of the US' proxy plans against the Islamic Republic.Considering the unlikelihood that the "Arab NATO" will be used against Iran directly, at least at this early stage of its formation, it's pertinent then to contemplate whether it'll be unleashed against Iran's perceived interest in the region, Yemen, in exacerbating the war in that country, though with the calamitous consequences of worsening the humanitarian crisis there and creating new opportunities for Daesh and Al Qaeda to expand their gains.