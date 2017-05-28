© P Photo/ French Army

An airstrike carried out by the US-led coalition on Saturday in Raqqa killed 20 civilians, SANA news agency reported citing a local source.There was no immediate comment from the US-led coalition.The coalition carries out airstrikes in this area to support ground operation conducted by the Syrian Democratic Forces, consisting of Kurdish and Arab troops. Damascus does not recognize operations carried out by the SDF as legitimate.A recent report issued by the Syrian Network for Human Rights showed that the US-led coalition strikes had killed over 1,200 civilians since the beginning of the operation in 2014. Later that month, an airstrike carried out by the coalition in Syria's eastern town of Al Bukamal reportedly killed at least 31 civilians and injured many others.