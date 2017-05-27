© Mohamed Abd El Ghany / Reuters



Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published by the terrorist group on Saturday.Gunmen opened fire on two buses and a truck with Coptic Christians inside in Minya, Egypt on Friday.The shooting, which occurred on the eve of Ramadan, happened as the victims were traveling from Beni Suef Province to the Coptic Orthodox Anba Samuel Monastery near the southern city of Minya, 250km (155 miles) south of Cairo.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi said that the strikes would reach the terrorists regardless of their location, adding that they would target a terrorist camp they had allegedly come from."Egypt will not hesitate in striking any camps that harbor or train terrorist elements whether inside Egypt or outside Egypt,"al-Ahram news agency cited Sisi as saying.Egyptian Air Force strikes targeted and "completely destroyed" the main center of the Shura Council of Mujahideen of Derna, a coalition of Islamist militias advocating the implementation of Sharia law in Libya, according to Arabic media reports on Friday.