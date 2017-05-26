© Global Look Press

© Google Maps

Egyptian fighter jets have struck militant camps following the deadly attack on Egypt's Coptic Christians, President Abdel Fattah Sisi has announced. The strikes were carried out in eastern Libya, state television said."We will not hesitate to protect our people from the evil," he said in a televised speech on Friday.Egypt carried out six air strikesiin Derna in eastern Libya, state television reported adding that it is where the militants who carried out the deadly attack on the Coptic Christians were trained.Egypt's military said that the air strikes are ongoing, local media reports.The Egyptian president also directly addressed Donald Trump to take the lead in fighting terrorism."I direct my appeal to President Trump: I trust you, your word and your ability to make fighting global terror your primary task," he said.On Friday President Trump condemned the attacks on Egypt's Coptic Christians, denouncing the "thuggish ideology" and "evil organizations of terror."