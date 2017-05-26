On this episode of the Health and Wellness Show we'll discuss the importance of platonic touch, including hugs, cuddles, massages and Reiki. A wise psychologist once said, "We need four hugs a day for survival. We need eight hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth." Hopefully, this show will help you meet your touch quota!
Stay tuned for Zoya's Pet Health Segment where the topic will be the benefits of having a pet.
Running Time: 01:32:36
Download: OGG, MP3
