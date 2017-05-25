According to a Sputnik survey conducted just before the NATO summit in Brussels, Italians, Germans, and the French largely do not believe in NATO's claims of a possible Russian invasion of Poland and the Baltic states. Meanwhile, Britons and Americans are of a different opinion.The majority of respondents in Italy (69%) and Germany (60%) and nearly half of Frenchmen (47%) do not believe that Russia has plans to invade Poland and the Baltic states. Such an opinion is held mainly by the older generation with a high level of education.In the UK and US, on the contrary, well-educated people do not rule out a Russian invasion of Eastern Europe.The survey involved 4,005 respondents and was conducted from April 21-27 by the oldest French company engaged in studying public opinion - IFop.In June 2016, under the pretext of thwarting potential "Russian aggression", NATO declared it would deploy four battalions to Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Poland.Moscow, for its part, has repeatedly stressed that Russia will never attack any of the alliance's countries. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,