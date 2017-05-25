Look at the unmistakable trend on this graph!

"The Modern Warming phase began around 1690 or so," says reader. "This means, if going by past long warm cycles, it is almost over."

"The warmth seems to last around 350 years or so. Not only that, we are near the time for a big dip in the temperature in the Northern Latitudes as well, since they happen around a 1,000 years apart and it has been about a 1,000 years now since the last big dip.

"Notice how they happen right after a long warming phase ends?"

Thanks to Sunset Tommy for this graph