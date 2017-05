© OpEdNews

In a rare bit of good news for privacy activists in the United States, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday thatThe 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, in a unanimous 3-0 vote, will allow theNSA's Upstream, whose existence was made public following leaks by whistleblower Edward Snowden in 2013, isAt least nine organizations, including Wikimedia Foundation, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch previously argued that, as their representatives source or receive over one trillion international communications every year, Upstream presented a violation of the right to privacy, free expression and association.In 2013 a US District Judge in Baltimorethat the NSA conducted global surveillance "at full throttle." But in the new appeal to allow the lawsuit to proceed, Circuit Judge Albert Diaz suggested thatDiaz, Reuters reported, stated that the NSA interception and copying of international internet communications revealedRights organizations across the US hailed the move. "This is a wonderful example of how transparency creates a more just society ," said Garland Nixon, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) board member and host of Radio Sputnik's Fault Lines.ACLU lawyer Patrick Toomey, representing the plaintiffs in the case, observed that Upstream "will finally face badly needed scrutiny. This is an important victory for the rule of law," he said in a statement cited by Reuters. "Our government shouldn't be searching the private communications of innocent people in bulk."The US Justice Department has not responded to requests for comment on the go-ahead vote.