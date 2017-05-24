The lunatics running the media asylum here in the States control the narrative that most Americans buy into without thinking twice
Despite the fact that US media suffers from varying degrees of psychosis and regularly regurgitates transparent propaganda that the rest of the world finds deeply amusing, millions of Americans still sit in front of their televisions each night impatiently awaiting breaking news about the latest Russian atrocity.
"Russia-gate" continues to dominate headlines here in the States, with CNN giving themselves a hearty handshake and slap on the back for their "epicness" of telling it like they want it to be:
Journalism's epic week: surprises, scoops and a newspaper war - money.cnn.com
Such gleeful stupidity can really only be found from these generators of the absurd.On television that day, Carl Bernstein said, "I think this is a potentially more dangerous situation than Watergate." David Ignatius channeled the concerns of prominent Republicans, one of whom he said had told him Trump is "Richard Nixon on steroids."
"A lot of people are scared," Ignatius said.
"And they wonder, how do we get out of this?"
On Monday came the Washington Post's stunner: "Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian diplomats." There was scattered applause in the newsroom, according to reporters, when the scoop broke an internal record for number of web readers per second.
Yet with teenage angst reported as the pressing issues of the day by the mainstream media, Americans are missing out on a host of under reported, or simply UNreported important issues.
Consider the following:
Washington's Bill on Sanctions Against Syria's Allies 'Part of Broader Campaign' - Sputniknews.com
US-led coalition strike against Syrian pro-govt forces 'unlawful' - Russia - RT.com
Or this humdinger of an item:
US forces preparing sudden nuclear strike on Russia - Moscow Security Conference - Fort-Russ.com and RT.com.
This, as Dr. Paul Craig Roberts reports:
The Times-Gazett in Ashland, Ohio, was the only US print media that a Google search could turn up that reported this most alarming of all announcements. A Google search turned up no reports on US TV, and none on Canadian, Australian, European, or any other media except RT and Internet sites.But what of that. The Washington Post gives us more important things to celebrate, like the Donald's tremendous deal made with Saudi Arabia during his current international globe trek:
President Trump made a splashy debut on the world stage here Saturday, ushering in a new era in U.S.-Saudi Arabian relations by signing a joint "strategic vision" that includes $110 billion in American arms sales and other new investments that the administration said would bring hundreds of thousands of jobs.Jobs, jobs, jobs. Or actually, profits, profits, profits for Raytheon and the likes, not to mention the loss of innocent life. But it's packaged nicely by the Post...traditional sword dancing, chanting to the beat of feathered drums—laughing and swaying—all good stuff to celebrate with the largest state sponsor of terrorism .
"It was a great day," Trump said. He cited "tremendous investments in the United States . . . and jobs, jobs, jobs."
...As Trump arrived at Murabba Palace for a royal dinner, hundreds of Saudi men in long, white robes danced the Ardha, a traditional sword dance that is performed on Saudi National Day and in honor of special guests.
Trump, grinning broadly at the festivities, waded in and took a few obligatory dips in the dance. Several of Trump's male aides, along with Salman, participated with more enthusiasm. Tillerson and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross raised swords and linked arms with Saudis, chanting to the beat of feathered drums, while Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn also laughed and swayed.
So, whether it's throwing tantrums because the POTUS committed the heinous crime of talking to Russia about ways to combat terrorism, or thinking it just grand to sign a $110 billion American arms sales agreement with the largest state sponsor of terrorism—the lunatics running the media asylum here in the States control the narrative that most Americans with their apathetic attitudes buy into without thinking twice.
As Mr. Putin recently said:
Stupid, or dangerous and corrupt? We think the latter.It's hard to imagine what these people, who generate such nonsense and rubbish [about Trump's alleged ties to Russia], can dream up next.
What surprises me is that they are shaking up the domestic political situation using anti-Russian slogans. Either they don't understand the damage they're doing to their own country, in which case they are simply stupid, or they understand everything, in which case they are dangerous and corrupt. - Vladimir Putin - via Russia-Insider.com
