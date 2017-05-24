Syrian forces took control of Al Jarah Airport and a number of surrounding towns and villages, following intense clashes with ISIS terrorists, during which more than 3000 of them, top emirs including, were killed in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province.Al Mahdoum, Al Bailouneh, Jirah Sagheir, Tel Hassan, Um Nesourah, Wajab Ali, Bani Zeid, Kherbet Hassan, Al Khaldieh, Ateireh, Jirah Kabeir, the cattle ranches, Droubieh, Sekarieh, Maziunet Al Jabiri, Al Hamra, Qawwass, Al Reihanieh, Al Samerieh, the third station, the town of Al Naserieh, Al Naserieh train station, Al Ajouzieh, Tel Feddah, Al Mazran, Al Kenawieh, Mohsent Al Khafseih, Rasm Al Hamam Gharbi, Rasm Al Kiwan, and Al Masoudieh.Abu Mosaab Al Masri, ISIS' Minister of War, Abu Ahmed Al Kafir Al Abaji, an ISIS emir in charge of security, Abu Odai Al Iraqi, the so-called emir of the eastern Aleppo countryside, Saudi terrorist Abu Abdelleh Mohammed Sameih Al Kisri who was the emir of finances in the eastern countryside of Aleppo, Mahmoud Abdul-Jabbar bin Hassan aka "Abu al-Walid al-Tounsi" who was the emir of Debsi Faraj town, Mohammed Al Hussein Al Jaloud, the emir of Hittin, Obadah Salim Al Daaboul, three Saudi terrorists named Abdelrahman Mitawea Al Dakheil, Abu Muhammad Al Najdi, Sultan Abdullah Al Ghallab aka "Abu Remh Al Saudi" and two Iraqi terrorists named Ali Nazal Qarah Bash and Sufian Mohammed Abboush.The operations are still ongoing and the army is expected to make new gains pretty soon.