Earlier on Wednesday, Army units foiled an ISIS infiltration against the Syrian Army checkpoints in the area of Al Azib valley, located east of the town of Salamiyeh in the eastern countryside of Hama province. Dozens of terrorists were killed during clashes that took place between Salamiyeh and Ethraya, in addition to two ISIS vehicles, one of them carrying heavy machine-gun, being destroyed.Syrian forces also made new advancements against Tahrir Al Sham terrorists and their allies in the embattled Damascene district of Al Qaboun. Latest estimates claim more than 80% of the district is already in the hands of the army.Meanwhile, the famous "Tiger Forces", a special forces unit of the Syrian Army, are successfully carrying out their brand new anti-ISIS offensive in the eastern countryside of Aleppo province. According to the field reports, they will soon enter the strategically important Jirah airbase.Reports, however, claim ISIS have prepared rather well and are currently sending their reinforcements to the eastern countryside of Aleppo en masse. Due to success of the Tiger Forces, it is expected their numbers will only increase over the next few days.Liberating Jirah airbase is of great importance as it would allow the Syrian Army to make further advancements towards Maskanah plains that link the provinces of Aleppo and Raqqa.