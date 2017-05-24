© Papershaukei
A stricken taxi in Shau Kei Wan at the height of the storm.
Heavy rain brought flooding to several districts in the city on Wednesday as the Hong Kong Observatory issued the first black rainstorm warning of the year.

Among the worst hit areas were Shau Kei Wan and Mid-Levels on Hong Kong Island.

At 6:40am, the Observatory issued an amber rainstorm signal and by 9:15am it was raised to red, forcing the Education Bureau to suspend all afternoon school classes.

At 11:30am the black rainstorm warning was issued, which advises people to stay indoors. An hour later it was downgraded to amber and by 3pm no warnings were in affect.

Floods were seen on Shau Kei Wan Main Street East, sections of the Island Eastern Corridor, Robinson Road, King's Road in North Point and Kai Yuen Street, RTHK reported.


© Chiu Yan Loy, Jacky Lam
The heavy downpour damaged a road in Shau Kei Wan (left); a Quarry Bay carpark at the height of the storm.
Social media sites were awash with images and videos of the flooding. One picture showed flood waters pouring out of a door in a carpark at Mount Parker Lodge in Quarry Bay.

The Hong Kong Observatory said Kwai Tsing and Sham Shui Po received more than 300mm of rainfall in 24 hours.

The Observatory attributed the deluge to an area of low pressure over the coastal area of Guangdong.

© Dickson Law
Ma Yau Tong, New Territories