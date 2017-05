© Robert Felix



So much for global warming.

Last week I posted an article about the eruption of Oregon's Mount Mazama some 7,700 years ago that formed Crater Lake. What I didn't mention is that I was visiting the area at the time. This is what it it looked like on May 18, 2017. Brrrr!After visiting the Mt. Shasta area to photograph Whitney Glacier (), I decided to drive north to Bend, Oregon. According to the map, it looked like I could easily drive along the west side of Crater Lake.Oops. Maybe not.As I got closer and closer to the lake, the snowbanks got higher and higher. Can you even see the automobile in this photo?Upon reaching the fee booth for Crater Lake National Park, I learned that I could drive only as far as the visitor center, a distance of 7 miles. Then I would need to retrace my pathToo much snow, you see.According to the ranger on duty, theI didn't especially like retracing my path, but still, the drive was worth it. The area is absolutely stunning.By the way, it warms my heart (and backside) to report that I did not have to use the sanitary facility pictured above.