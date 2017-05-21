Haley said the U.S. intention wasn't to be "intrusive" or "heavy-handed" but to support regional efforts to find a political solution and "show respect for the Venezuelan people" who want free and fair elections, the release of political prisoners and the worsening humanitarian situation addressed.



"We think if that doesn't happen we will certainly be hearing this in the Security Council because it will be a real problem — not just in the region but internationally," Haley told reporters after the closed-door briefing and discussions that lasted over 1½ hours.

Since the early 2000s, supermarket owners affiliated with Venezuela's opposition have been purposefully hoarding food products so they can resell them at higher prices and make large profits. Food importing companies owned by the country's wealthy right-wing elite are also manipulating import figures to raise prices.



In 2013, former Venezuelan Central Bank chief Edmee Betancourt reported that the country lost between US$15 and $20 billion dollars the previous year through such fraudulent import deals. It doesn't stop there. Last year, over 750 opposition-controlled offshore companies linked to the Panama Papers scandal were accused of purposely redirecting Venezuelan imports of raw food materials from the government to the private sector. Many of these companies sell their products to private companies in Colombia, which resell them to Venezuelans living close to Colombia.



"Selling contraband is a serious problem. People here are taking large quantities of products meant for Venezuelans and selling them in Colombia," Valencia resident Francisco Luzon told Al Jazeera in a 2014 interview. Reuters admitted in 2014 that Venezuelan opposition members living in border states are shipping low-cost foodstuffs provided by the Venezuelan government into Colombia for profit. Overall, Venezuela's millionaire opposition are profiting handsomely from the country's food crisis while blaming it on the socialist government that's trying to eliminate it.

National Security Advisor McMaster met with Venezuela's National Assembly President Julio Borges at the White House yesterday afternoon. They discussed the ongoing crisis in Venezuela and the need for the government to adhere to the Venezuelan Constitution, release political prisoners, respect the National Assembly, and hold free and democratic elections. They agreed that there is a strong need to bring the crisis to a quick and peaceful conclusion.

"Venezuelan government officials blamed the opposition for attacks against pro-government demonstrators on Monday during sit-ins organized by the opposition that gathered thousands in support of elections." the report also said that "the events showed that Venezuela may be girding for a long war of attrition on the streets as the opposition calls for sustained civil disobedience against Mr. Maduro's accumulation of power."

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on members of Venezuela's Supreme Court following a series of rulings that the U.S. says has usurped power from the nation's opposition-controlled congress and sparked a deadly wave of unrest.



The U.S. Department of Treasury announced Thursday it is freezing the assets of eight Venezuelan government officials on the Supreme Court in an effort to support the Venezuelan people "in their efforts to protect and advance democratic governance."

