At least 40 terrorists of the pro-Erdogan regime Ahrar Al Sham movement, including some of their leaders, were killed in a twin suicide attack that occurred in Ahrar Al Sham's headquarters in Tall Al Toukan, a rural settlement located in the eastern countryside of Syria's north-western province of Idleb.According to some sources, Ammar Al Omar, Ahrar Al Sham's supreme leader, was also present at the meeting. His fate remains unknown. The claim cannot be independently verified.The blasts occurred amid the high tensions between Ahrar Al Sham and the rival group Hay'at Tahrar Al Sham, led by Abu Mohammad Joulani, former chief of the notorious terrorist group Al Nusra Front.No responsibility has been claimed so far, however, Ahmed Mohammed Najib, head of the judiciary in Ahrar Al Sham, accused ISIS of being behind the blasts in one of his posts on social media site Twitter.