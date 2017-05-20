Society's Child
Information sought in case of police officer assaulting a gay man at a gas station
Jack Burns
The Free Thought Project
Sat, 20 May 2017 16:18 UTC
The Free Thought Project
Sat, 20 May 2017 16:18 UTC
video was sent to us with the following title, "Mount Joy Borough, PA Police Officer Smith, Strikes and Harasses Local Latino, Gay Male."
They used to be called "Liquor Cycles" as the two-wheeled gas powered scooters were the only personal transportation option for those who'd been convicted of Driving Under The Influence (DUI). Now, with many states requiring insurance, license plates, and registration, liquor cycles are now just an economical way to get around.
But for two men, who stopped at a local gas station for slushies, the night took a turn for the worse when they ran into a police officer, who supposedly called one of them a "dick wad." That's when the video begins.
The officer, whose last name is allegedly Smith, proclaimed, "If you want to go out there and start putting out things, why don't you start trying to tell the truth for once," the officer said. "I didn't call you a dick wad, you just called me a douchebag," he proclaimed.
"If you want to start up shit I'll take you in for disorderly conduct," the officer promised. "Yep, this is how you act," the man replied. "No, this is how you act!" Smith said.
Tired of being harassed, the driver of the scooter said he'd "just push it" home, but pleaded his case with the officer.
"I don't have a key for it, and it's insured, and I'm not driving it," he said describing the moment the officer began running his plates.
"As soon as I verify that you can be on your way," replied the officer.
"He has no legal right. In the State of Pennsylvania, you have to be violating a law to be pulled over," the man's friend replied as his friend told him he would be contacting a lawyer to sue.
"I don't really care what you say I'm allowed to do," officer Smith said — and then he punched the kid in the face.
"You stick that camera in my face again...," Smith said as the two ran into the store to tell the clerk they'd just been assaulted by the cop.
The video doesn't show the man sticking the phone in the officer's face, but it does show the officer walking towards the man and punching the camera, in what appears to be a clear violation of public policy.
The man carrying the camera ran all the way back into the storeroom, where he found an emergency exit and exited the building.
The Free Thought Project has not been able to speak with the two men in question, nor were we able to positively identify the police officer seen in the video.
If anyone has any information as to the identity of the two men in the video, or the identity of the officer in question, please contact our organization by sending us a message and we will update our story.
They used to be called "Liquor Cycles" as the two-wheeled gas powered scooters were the only personal transportation option for those who'd been convicted of Driving Under The Influence (DUI). Now, with many states requiring insurance, license plates, and registration, liquor cycles are now just an economical way to get around.
But for two men, who stopped at a local gas station for slushies, the night took a turn for the worse when they ran into a police officer, who supposedly called one of them a "dick wad." That's when the video begins.
The officer, whose last name is allegedly Smith, proclaimed, "If you want to go out there and start putting out things, why don't you start trying to tell the truth for once," the officer said. "I didn't call you a dick wad, you just called me a douchebag," he proclaimed.
"If you want to start up shit I'll take you in for disorderly conduct," the officer promised. "Yep, this is how you act," the man replied. "No, this is how you act!" Smith said.
Tired of being harassed, the driver of the scooter said he'd "just push it" home, but pleaded his case with the officer.
"I don't have a key for it, and it's insured, and I'm not driving it," he said describing the moment the officer began running his plates.
"As soon as I verify that you can be on your way," replied the officer.
"He has no legal right. In the State of Pennsylvania, you have to be violating a law to be pulled over," the man's friend replied as his friend told him he would be contacting a lawyer to sue.
"I don't really care what you say I'm allowed to do," officer Smith said — and then he punched the kid in the face.
"You stick that camera in my face again...," Smith said as the two ran into the store to tell the clerk they'd just been assaulted by the cop.
The video doesn't show the man sticking the phone in the officer's face, but it does show the officer walking towards the man and punching the camera, in what appears to be a clear violation of public policy.
The man carrying the camera ran all the way back into the storeroom, where he found an emergency exit and exited the building.
The Free Thought Project has not been able to speak with the two men in question, nor were we able to positively identify the police officer seen in the video.
If anyone has any information as to the identity of the two men in the video, or the identity of the officer in question, please contact our organization by sending us a message and we will update our story.
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Information sought in case of police officer assaulting a gay man at a gas stationThe Free Thought Project received a tip involving interaction with a Mount Joy Borough Police Officer and two men. A video was sent to us with the following title, "Mount Joy Borough, PA Police...