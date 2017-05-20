The 23-year-old law student from Kerala, southern India, removed the appendage as well as 90 percent of the man's genitals in the attack, according to The Hindu. She reportedly contacted police immediately after the incident and was taken to a refuge for safety.
The man, identified as Swami Ganeshananda, a self-proclaimed religious guru, was treated for his injuries at a local government hospital.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hailed the young woman, declaring the action "a courageous and strong act."
The woman claims she was first assaulted by the 54-year-old self-styled 'godman' when she was 16 years old, and was repeatedly raped by him as he visited her family home under the auspices of curing her paralyzed father.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Arul B. Krishna told the Times of India that the woman's mother appointed the guru to conduct prayer rituals at the house. Police have reportedly detained her for not reporting the sexual abuse, according to India Today.
Comment: Of course the police harass the victim.
The accused man, who is recovering from his injuries, was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for repeatedly raping the woman over seven years.
He has denied the accusations, telling police that he cut off his own penis "as it was not useful to him," reported India Today.
Comment: He sounds like a nutjob.
