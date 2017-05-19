Earth Changes
Dead 10-foot whale found on beach in Criccieth, Wales
The Daily Post
Fri, 19 May 2017 19:23 UTC
The marine mammal was spotted on Criccieth beach yesterday morning and reported to the coast guard.
A Holyhead coastguard spokesman has confirmed that it is a minke whale, which is the smallest of the baleen whales found in UK.
It is thought to be a juvenile around 10ft long.
A Holyhead coastguard spokesman said: "It was reported to us yesterday morning.
"The situation is currently being dealt with by the local authority and a Welsh Stranding Officer will be collecting samples to determine how the animal died.
"The carcass will be moved this afternoon to a more suitable location for it to be examined."
So Trump will be humping at the Wailing Wall too...Hope he brings a condom... [Link]
I'll just note the name and make sure she is not my surgeon, yikes!
Interesting article. I think I'll try to make sure that I forget I read it, delete it from my browsing history, and not recommend it to anyone.
Main stream media - Smartest people in the world.
It would seem the psychopaths in power are pulling out all the stops to preserve their positions of power and made up reality.
