A 10ft whale has washed up on a Gwynedd beach.The marine mammal was spotted on Criccieth beach yesterday morning and reported to the coast guard.A Holyhead coastguard spokesman has confirmed that it is a minke whale, which is the smallest of the baleen whales found in UK.It is thought to be a juvenile around 10ft long.A Holyhead coastguard spokesman said: "It was reported to us yesterday morning."The situation is currently being dealt with by the local authority and a Welsh Stranding Officer will be collecting samples to determine how the animal died."The carcass will be moved this afternoon to a more suitable location for it to be examined."